Deputising For King, Crown Prince To Participate In WEF Davos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) -- Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is scheduled to participate on Wednesday in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme A Spirit of Dialogue.The forum, which began on Monday and continues until Friday, aims to discuss global economic challenges, such as the future of the global economy amid slowing growth and rising debt, geopolitical tensions, energy security, artificial intelligence and technology, and their impact on the labour market, climate change, and sustainable finance.The Crown Prince, accompanied by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, is due to hold a series of meetings over the course of two days with leaders of participating countries, heads of delegation, leaders of international organisations, political and economic figures, and CEOs and founders of global companies.