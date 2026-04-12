Uganda Military Boss Demands 'Most Beautiful Woman' From Turkey Social Media Explodes, 'Also, Ask For A Brain'

MENAFN - Live Mint) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba continues to grab global attention with his controversial posts on X. His tweets often go viral because they break diplomatic norms and include bold claims, threats and unusual demands. He is the son of Uganda's incumbent President, Yoweri Museveni.

This month, Muhoozi has sparked fresh debate after issuing a 30-day ultimatum to Turkiye. He demanded $1 billion as a“security dividend” for Uganda's role in Somalia. Then, he also asked for the“most beautiful woman” in Turkey to marry him.

| NATO says Iranian missile targeted Turkey contradicting Turkish claim

“On top of the $1 billion from Turkey, I want the most beautiful woman in that country for a wife!” he wrote. He actually did.

His tweet went viral. He was surprised and wrote:“Wow! 442 retweets in one hour! It seems Turkey loves me. I will help them. The first problem is that they are too short for life. Short people are always unnecessarily angry.”

In 15 hours, the social media post has now garnered over 2.6 million views, with nearly 3,000 retweets and more than 5,000 comments.

“It seems the medicine you're taking hasn't worked for you. Anyone who dares to mention Türkiye is asking for trouble. You need to get your act together,” reacted one social media user.

“I thought a mouse standing up to an elephant only happens in stories...The guy's got insane courage... He's thinking of attacking Turkey with a spear... The man's lost his mind,” posted another user.

| India's bold Plan B: See how it's countering US tariffs

“My guy negotiating like it's a Black Friday deal,” quipped another user.

A user from Turkiye wrote,“We have an expression in Turkish, the most accurate translation is 'A dog whose death is due and realises it, urinates on the mosque wall'.”

“Maybe on top of that money and women, ask for a brain for yourself, heard Turkey has excellent doctors, so they might be able to put a new brain in you, which you don't have at the moment,” came from another.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. LiveMint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Past controversial tweets

Earlier, he expressed strong support for Israel, claiming he could send 100,000 Ugandan troops to fight Iran.

Apart from military comments, his social posts also attract attention. He recently said men who kneel to propose should be arrested.

His past tweets, including a threat to capture Nairobi, have also triggered diplomatic tensions.

| Who is Vasundhara Oswal? Swiss-Indian billionaire's daughter detained in Uganda

Muhoozi Kainerugaba earlier offered 100 cows in exchange for taking Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, as his bride. He even threatened to“invade Rome if the Romans reject his offer”. Then, he asked the Italian ambassador Massimiliano Mazzanti to negotiate Meloni's bride price.

Here are some of his most controversial tweets:

“Gay? How does that work? Thank God no man has ever attempted that. I would have cut off his d*ck and head at the same time.”

“People often ask me, what do I fear? I fear all the nuclear powers i.e. USA, the Russian Federation, China, the United Kingdom, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. I cannot mess with those guys. Maximum respect.”

“I have about 500,000 war-hungry young men. All they want is money. They'll eat that Tehran for free.”