NDA Marks 12 Years Of Govt, Honours PM Modi's Record-Breaking Term

The NDA held a high-level meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Wednesday to mark 12 years of its government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister. The meeting, which brought together senior leaders from across the alliance, was chaired by BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Resolution Honours PM Modi's Leadership

A highlight of the conclave was a special resolution honouring the Prime Minister's leadership. Moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the resolution reflected the alliance's collective view and acknowledged the Prime Minister's role in national development and governance over the last decade.

During the proceedings, BJP National President Nitin Nabin addressed the assembled leaders, underscoring the unity of the alliance. "All colleagues have expressed their support for the proposal presented by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ji, sharing their views and experiences, while Anupriya Patel ji has formally placed the entire proposal before us," Nabin stated. He further urged the coalition to solidify their commitment to the PM's vision, adding, "I urge everyone to stand in support of this proposal, acknowledge the Prime Minister, and pass the motion."

Strategy Session for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Beyond the celebrations, the meeting doubled as a strategy session to review national development programs and infrastructure projects. Leaders from 35 NDA parties, including Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and party presidents, discussed ways to improve coordination between states and the Centre. Leaders from 35 constituent parties focused on better Centre-state synergy and pushed "Ease of Living" and "Ease of Doing Business" reforms under the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

PM Modi Reflects on NDA's Journey

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the Chief Ministers and leaders of the NDA for their warm wishes. He said the NDA's journey has been defined by a shared resolve to further national interest and regional aspirations. The Prime Minister said, "This spirit has strengthened the democracy, deepened cooperative federalism and accelerated development".

He said, over the last 12 years, the NDA has provided a stable government that has furthered progress across sectors. PM Modi said, NDA will continue working together with renewed vigour in the service of the nation and the vision of Viksit Bharat.

NDA Reaffirms Cohesive Front

The NDA conclave highlighted the alliance's significant reach, with its constituents currently governing nearly 80 per cent of India's geographical area.

As the meeting concluded, the leaders reaffirmed their dedication to the Prime Minister's governance model, signalling a cohesive front as the government shifts its focus toward long-term national objectives and the delivery of welfare initiatives to the grassroots level.

As of June 10, the Prime Minister has completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)

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