Istituto Marangoni Riyadh Launches Inaugural Scholarship Programme To Support Saudi Creative Talent

Istituto Marangoni Riyadh today announced the launch of its inaugural scholarship programme at its campus in KAFD, the Riyadh Creative District. Awards will be made available across the school's three-year, one-year and 16-week courses, with applications open now.

The scholarships will be granted across the school's three principal intakes: three-year courses commencing in August, one-year courses in September, and 16-week courses in November. They are open to candidates pursuing studies across Istituto Marangoni Riyadh's full course offering, including Fashion Design & Accessories, Fashion Communication & Image, Fashion Management and Digital Communication & Media.

The initiative reflects Istituto Marangoni's wider commitment to expanding access to world-class creative education in the Gulf, while nurturing local talent at a time when Riyadh is rapidly emerging as a regional centre for fashion, design and the creative industries.

“Saudi Arabia is living through one of the most exciting creative moments in its history, and the talent emerging from the Kingdom deserves an education that matches its ambition. Istituto Marangoni Riyadh's new scholarship programme opens the door to wider local access, positioning Riyadh as a destination for world-class fashion and design education in its own right. The next generation of Saudi designers and creative entrepreneurs can pursue their futures right here, close to their families and the cultural moment they are helping to shape,” said Anna Zinola, School and Education Director of Istituto Marangoni Riyadh.

Founded in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni is among the world's leading institutions for fashion, art and design education, with campuses in Milan, London, Paris, Florence, Dubai, Shanghai and Riyadh. With alumni who have gone on to shape leading fashion houses including Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna and Versace, and a graduate employability rate of 91%, the school continues to prepare students for careers across the global creative economy.

How to apply

Prospective students are invited to submit a complete application package directly to Istituto Marangoni Riyadh, Full eligibility criteria, course details and submission guidelines are available on the school's website. Applications close on 30th July.

Submit your application at:

For more information on Istituto Marangoni Riyadh, visit

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