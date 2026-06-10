CJP Founder Calls On 'All Those Who Love India' To Join Pune Protest Tomorrow To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

MENAFN - Live Mint) After their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June, the Cockroach Janta Party has issued a fresh press release wherein they have laid out their plans for further protests against Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan starting tomorrow, 11 June.

In their press release, the CJP said, "The historic turnout at *Jantar Mantar on 6 June* has shown us one thing very clearly: the youth of this country is not scared of questioning this government. Students have come together from across India to demand accountability from the Education Minister for repeated examination failures, paper leaks, technical glitches, and administrative negligence that have affected the futures of millions."

They then said that beginning tomorrow, 11 June, a peaceful protest will be organised throughout the country, starting with Pune and later spreading to other cities like Lucknow, Amritsar, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, Hyderabad, and that these protests will continue till Pradhan tenders his resignation.

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"It is a national issue affecting millions of families and young people whose futures have been placed at risk," the CJP said in its press release.

"The Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has failed to take responsibility for these repeated failures. Accountability must begin at the top. That is why we reiterate our demand: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign," the party said.

The CJP also warned that if the government does not pay heed to their demand or if Pradhan does not offer his resignation himself, another youth protest will be organised on 30 June at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, and this time this will be an indefinite peaceful sit-in protest, and will carry on till Pradhan resigns.

"We will not leave until accountability is delivered," the CJP said.

"This movement is about defending the integrity of India's education system and ensuring that no student is forced to pay the price for institutional failure. We invite students, parents, teachers, and citizens across the country to join us in this struggle for accountability and justice," it added.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has also issued a statement regarding the upcoming movement on social media.

“I invite all Pune students, parents, youth, civil society organizations, and all those who love India to join our protest tomorrow to demand Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation together,” he said, and gave the place and timings of the protest:“11th June at 4 pm. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, Savitribai Phule Pune University.”

“Pune is known as the home of education. In this Pune, the pride of Maharashtra, the NEET exam paper that decides the fate of lakhs of students in the country was leaked. In this paper leak case, 5 innocent students ended their lives, many young men and women drowned in depression. The dreams of parents who taught their children by sacrificing their blood turned to dust,” Dipke said in a letter written in Hindi which was attached with his post.

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“You and I may have different opinions on many issues. I respect your opinions. But I think we can come together and work on the issue of education. That is why this letter is written,” he also said.

The announcement comes days after the CJP organised a massive protest at Jantar Mantar on 6 June where the youth from several parts of the country gathered to seek accountability from the union education minister over alleged irregularities in competitive exams.