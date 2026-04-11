Tall Pine Books Announces The Release Of One Church One Day

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"One Church One Day - Tim Taylor"A Modern Application of an Ancient Blueprint for Prayer, Unity, and Cultural Transformation By Tim Taylor

RENTON, WA - April 10, 2026 - Tall Pine Books is pleased to announce the release of One Church One Day: A Modern Application of an Ancient Blueprint for Prayer, Unity, and Cultural Transformation by Tim Taylor, available April 2026 worldwide. The book launches as the first installment in the Kingdom League Field Manuals series.

Born out of three decades of frontline ministry and shaped by Taylor's career as a retired U.S. Navy Commander, One Church One Day presents a church mobilization strategy rooted in the ancient blueprint of King David's tabernacle. The book equips pastors, intercessors, and marketplace leaders to establish unified, city-wide prayer initiatives that cross denominational lines and engage all seven spheres of society. What began as a prophetic vision in 1988 has since been implemented in more than 38 countries, yielding measurable and often supernatural results-including the launch of houses of prayer, church plants, and regional transformation movements.

"Whether you're a church planter with a vision to build or an intercessor building a wall of prayer, you need this tool in your hands," writes Greg Daley, Founder of Fire of His Love Ministries. "This book imparts the heart of an apostle to see the Kingdom of God established on the earth."

Steve Buss, Pastor and Director of One Hope in Eugene, Oregon, echoes that conviction: "Through decades of faith and practice, Tim Taylor has equipped the 'Church in a city' to pray effectively and fruitfully. These pages will inspire and empower you to unite and cry out for kingdom transformation in your community."

A significant rewrite of Taylor's earlier work, Operation Rolling Thunder, this new edition introduces the One Church One Day strategy to a broader audience with updated frameworks, practical rollout guides, and chapter study questions designed for group use. The book addresses the growing need for unified Christian response amid cultural upheaval, offering what Taylor describes as a "force multiplier" for the praying Church-proven principles that link ongoing prayer to strategic action across every sphere of influence.

Tim Taylor is a retired U.S. Navy Commander, apostle, and bishop of Kingdom League International, an association of churches and ministries who have served leaders in more than 38 nations. His life's work has centered on mobilizing the Church through unified, strategic prayer for city and national transformation. He is the author of multiple books including Developing Apostolic Strategy and Build the Wall.

One Church One Day by Tim Taylor will be available beginning April 2026 in paperback, hardcover, and e-book formats on Amazon and other major online retailers.

For review copies or media inquiries, contact:

Tall Pine Books

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