Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan Starrer Earns THIS Much

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh's much-awaited film, 'Raja Shivaji', hit theatres on Friday. The movie was released in both Hindi and Marathi and had a fantastic advance booking. Now, opening day collection figures are out

The film 'Raja Shivaji' has finally arrived in cinemas. Let's find out how this multi-starrer, written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh himself, was received at the box office on its first day.

'Raja Shivaji' performed amazingly well at the box office on its first day. According to a report from sacnilk, the film did a business of ₹10.82 crore. It is currently being screened in 5990 shows.

On its first day, 'Raja Shivaji' raked in a net of ₹10.82 crore at the Indian box office. Its gross collection has reached ₹12.77 crore. Looking at these figures, trade analysts believe the film has gotten off to a great start.

Director Riteish Deshmukh released 'Raja Shivaji' in two languages, Hindi and Marathi. The film is getting a much better response in Marathi. On its first day, it earned ₹2.72 crore in Hindi, while its earnings in Marathi were a massive ₹8.10 crore.

Riteish Deshmukh produced 'Raja Shivaji' with a budget of ₹100 crore. It is a period drama based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire. Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande have produced it under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

'Raja Shivaji' is a multi-starrer film. It features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Ashok Samarth, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Vidya Balan.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Movie FIRST Review: Riteish Deshmukh Delivers Career Best Performance; Read On

Audiences who went to watch Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' were in for a huge surprise. The film features a brilliant cameo by Salman Khan, who plays the role of Jeeva Mahala. His look from the movie has already gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Net Worth: Inside Her Rs. 100 Crore Empire, Fees Per Movie; Read On