Everything Going Smoothly: Voters From Diamond Harbour Praise Arrangements As Repolling Takes Place

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) Repolling is underway on Saturday in 15 polling stations across West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, with voters in the Diamond Harbour area expressing mixed reactions while largely acknowledging improved arrangements and security measures.

The repoll is being conducted in 11 polling stations in the Magarhat Paschim Assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour. Polling commenced at 7 A.M. and is scheduled to continue until 6 P.M., with security tightened to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

Several voters who spoke to IANS appreciated the arrangements put in place by the Election Commission of India (ECI). One voter said,“Last time, the machine had malfunctioned, which is why voting is being held again. The arrangements and security are good.”

Another voter echoed similar sentiments, stating,“I will cast my vote and then go to work. The arrangements are good, and everything is running smoothly.”

However, not all voters were pleased. One resident described the repolling as inconvenient, saying,“This is nothing but harassment. We have our own work, yet we have to come here repeatedly to vote. It's irritating. We don't know what has happened internally.”

Other voters noted that voting had been smooth during the initial phase as well.“The voting was good the first time too. This time, the arrangements are good. We haven't faced any problems, though this is the first time we've seen something like this,” a voter remarked.

Another added,“I woke up at 6 A.M. today to do this. The arrangements are good, and we have no reason to fear. Good work has been done, and we hope it gets even better.”

The decision to conduct repolling was taken based on reports submitted by Returning Officers and observers, citing“material circumstances.”

The Election Commission reportedly received 29 complaints from Diamond Harbour and 13 from Magarhat Paschim regarding alleged irregularities.

Repolling is typically ordered in cases of issues such as Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunction, booth capturing, voter intimidation, or violations of voting secrecy. The BJP had alleged widespread electoral malpractices in certain polling stations within the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Following these complaints, the ECI deputed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to verify the allegations on the ground.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed the BJP's claims, stating that the party demanded repolling because it anticipated a significant defeat.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, maintained that irregularities had occurred in several booths to favour the ruling Trinamool Congress.