National Traders' Welfare Board Considers Setting Up State Units

MENAFN - KNN India)The 9th meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board (NTWB) was held at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Sunil J. Singhi, with a focus on strengthening reforms and improving the ease of doing business for traders across the country.

Schemes such as Udyam Registration and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were discussed as key enablers of collateral-free loans, helping traders and small businesses expand operations and drive entrepreneurship.

The Board emphasised the need for establishing State-level Traders' Welfare Boards through coordinated efforts with state governments and industry bodies.

A board has already been set up in West Bengal, while similar initiatives are underway in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The NTWB reiterated its commitment to resolving trader grievances in a time-bound manner through coordination with multiple ministries and departments. The broader objective remains to create a more inclusive, participatory, and business-friendly environment for traders nationwide.

The meeting also featured a presentation by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on its 'DigiDukaan' platform. Currently operational in Hyderabad, the B2B platform aims to digitally empower small retailers and kirana stores, with planned expansion to Jaipur and Bengaluru.

The meeting was attended by representatives from trade associations, States and Union Territories, along with officials from nine ministries and Government departments.

(KNN Bureau)