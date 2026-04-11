Ksrelief Distributes Food Aid To 2,000 Needy Families In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) on Saturday distributed food packages to 2,000 needy, displaced and returnee families in Kabul.

Mawlawi Sher Mohammad, head of returnees and reintegration at the Kabul Department of Refugees, told reporters that the aid was provided by the Saudi-based charity with technical support from the Tawhid Social and Development Organisation (TSDO).

He said each package contained a sack of flour, a bottle of cooking oil, five kilogrammes of rice, five kilogrammes of sugar and five kilogrammes of beans.

He added that returnees from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in Kabul were in an emergency situation and had faced serious difficulties during recent rainy days.

He said the assistance was insufficient and called on other charities and aid organisations to provide further support to returnees.

He noted that around 40,000 needy and returnee families in Kabul had so far received cash and food assistance from charities and organisations, expressing hope that support would continue.

Sher Mohammad assured transparency in the aid distribution process.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Fazli, administrative officer of TSDO, said the programme had so far been implemented in 24 provinces and would soon be expanded to others.

He added that provincial departments of economy and refugees were involved in the process.

Shafiullah, a Kabul resident and returnee, said he had been forcibly deported from Pakistan and was now living in difficult conditions.

He said the assistance was not sufficient and called for its continuation by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and other aid agencies.

Another returnee, Abdul Wahid, while welcoming the assistance, also said it was insufficient and called for job opportunities to be created.

kk/sa