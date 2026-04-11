Death Toll From Herat Attack Rises To 11

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The death toll from Thursday's attack by unidentified gunmen on civilians in Injil district of western Herat province has risen to 11, the Information and Culture Department said on Saturday.

Earlier, Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane said that seven people were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of gunfire by unidentified armed individuals on civilians in Injil district, while one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mawlawi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of the Information and Culture Department of Herat province, said that the death toll increased to 11 after several of the wounded succumbed to their injuries at Herat zonal hospital.

He added that eight other injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Security officials have emphasized a thorough investigation into the incident, stating that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

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