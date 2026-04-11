BJP Strategy Will Not Work In Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha
While interacting with the media persons in Patna on Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha referred to a recent viral video and claimed that it contains substantial truth and has exposed alleged conspiracies by the BJP.
According to Sinha, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has, through his astuteness, exposed the BJP's '1,000-crore deal' scandal-an impact of which is now visible across the entire country.
Sinha also criticised what he termed the BJP's 'washing machine' approach, alleging that leaders accused of corruption are inducted into the party and subsequently cleared of allegations.
He cited instances of individuals previously accused in major scams being given prominent positions after joining the BJP, citing developments in Maharashtra as an example.
He questioned whether similar action would be taken against leaders in West Bengal facing allegations.
Praising Mamata Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha described her as an 'Iron Lady' and credited her leadership as tried and tested.
He asserted that the people of West Bengal continue to stand firmly with her and expressed confidence that the TMC would secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.
Shatrughan Sinha also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that several of their past promises have not been fulfilled.
He referred to assurances such as large-scale job creation and financial benefits, claiming these have now become subjects of public criticism.
Raising the issue of pending funds under the MGNREGA (Now VB G Ram G), he alleged that significant dues meant for beneficiaries in West Bengal are yet to be released by the Centre.
Shatrughan Sinha's remarks add to the intensifying political rhetoric ahead of elections, as parties continue to trade sharp allegations and counter-allegations in West Bengal.
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