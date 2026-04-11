BJP Strategy Will Not Work In Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor-turned-TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that its political strategies in West Bengal would not succeed (cholbe na).​

While interacting with the media persons in Patna on Saturday, Shatrughan Sinha referred to a recent viral video and claimed that it contains substantial truth and has exposed alleged conspiracies by the BJP.​

According to Sinha, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has, through his astuteness, exposed the BJP's '1,000-crore deal' scandal-an impact of which is now visible across the entire country.​

Sinha also criticised what he termed the BJP's 'washing machine' approach, alleging that leaders accused of corruption are inducted into the party and subsequently cleared of allegations.​

He cited instances of individuals previously accused in major scams being given prominent positions after joining the BJP, citing developments in Maharashtra as an example.​

He questioned whether similar action would be taken against leaders in West Bengal facing allegations.​

Praising Mamata Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha described her as an 'Iron Lady' and credited her leadership as tried and tested.​

He asserted that the people of West Bengal continue to stand firmly with her and expressed confidence that the TMC would secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.​

Shatrughan Sinha also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that several of their past promises have not been fulfilled.​

He referred to assurances such as large-scale job creation and financial benefits, claiming these have now become subjects of public criticism.​

Raising the issue of pending funds under the MGNREGA (Now VB G Ram G), he alleged that significant dues meant for beneficiaries in West Bengal are yet to be released by the Centre.​

Shatrughan Sinha's remarks add to the intensifying political rhetoric ahead of elections, as parties continue to trade sharp allegations and counter-allegations in West Bengal.​