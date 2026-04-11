Curator of the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution

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Dr. Jennifer Levasseur received her BA in history from the University of Michigan in 1999, an MA in American Studies from George Washington University in 2002, and a PhD in history at George Mason University in 2014. Her book, Through Astronaut Eyes: Photography from Early Human Spaceflight (Purdue University Press, July 2020), looks at the cultural significance of astronaut photography. She serves as the responsible curator for the Space Shuttle and International Space Station program collections as well as astronaut cameras and chronographs.

Prior to her work at the National Air and Space Museum, she worked as a historic interpreter at George Washington's Mount Vernon. She started her Smithsonian career with an internship in the National Portrait Gallery's Department of Photography. There, she cataloged photographs acquired through donation and developed strategies for recording portrait information in the museum's database.

Jennifer has worked on a variety of projects at the Air and Space Museum, including artifact loans, a biennial museums conference, and as a department specialist on digital projects. She curated the 2015 spacewalk anniversary exhibit Outside the Spacecraft: 50 Years of Extra-Vehicular Activity and co-curated One World Connected. Jennifer is now lead curator for At Home in Space, which opens in October 2026, and showcases stories and artifacts from the Space Shuttle, International Space Station, and Artemis programs.

–present Curator of the National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution

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