Upendra Kushwaha Claims 'Nitish Model' To Run In Bihar Post Nitish Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 11 (IANS) Amid ongoing political discussions over the government formation in Bihar, Rajya Sabha member and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Chief Upendra Kushwaha, on Saturday, made a significant statement regarding the future of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Kushwaha, who leads the RLM, said that Nitish Kumar has already secured a seat in the Rajya Sabha and is unlikely to continue as the Bihar Chief Minister.

However, Kushwaha clarified that the timing of Nitish Kumar's resignation would be his personal decision.

The RLM Chief indicated that a new leader would be chosen after a meeting of the Janata Dal-United, following which the process of forming a new government in Bihar would move forward.

He emphasised that governance in Bihar would continue under the 'Nitish Model', suggesting continuity in policies and administrative approach.

Dismissing speculation of rifts within the NDA, Kushwaha asserted that all NDA allies are united and that there are no differences within the coalition.

Paying tribute to Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, the RLM Chief highlighted the social reformer's contribution toward uplifting marginalised communities and promoting women's education.

He noted that Phule's efforts played a key role in enabling women to access education and break social barriers.

Upendra Kushwaha also recalled that during his tenure, the celebration of Phule's birth anniversary was given official recognition as a state function in Bihar in 2010.

He announced that the Rashtriya Lok Morcha would celebrate Phule's 200th birth anniversary throughout the year, reaffirming its commitment to his ideals.

Responding to demands within JD-U regarding the possible elevation of Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister, Kushwaha described it as an internal matter of the party.

In a lighter remark, he added that he would find it interesting to share the legislative space with Nitish Kumar and raise questions -- hinting at his acceptance of the evolving political scenario.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday, and he is expected to resign as the Bihar Chief Minister in next few days.