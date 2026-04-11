Aqaba Ports Completes Crane Upgrades To Raise Operational Efficiency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 11 (Petra) – Aqaba Ports said in Saturday it completed a project to upgrade and maintain two mobile cranes in cooperation with the German manufacturer, Konecranes Retrofit. The project cost JD600,000 Jordanian dinars, while purchasing two new cranes would have cost the company more than JD12 million, according to officials.The maintenance project was carried out according to the approved procurement system, given the age of the equipment of over 20 years, and in order to maintain the highest level of safety and operational reliability at the port, said Mahmoud Khleifat, Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Director-General.The upgrade included the metal structure, lifting systems, hydraulic and electrical systems, as well as control systems and software, he said.The operations brought the two cranes up to specifications equivalent to the 2023 model, even though the manufacturer had previously considered them out of service, he pointed out.Khleifat said each crane has an operational capacity of about 100 tons per hour, noting that comprehensive technical inspections were conducted under the supervision of experts from the manufacturer. An independent inspection company was also engaged to ensure the safety of the procedures and the efficiency of the equipment before its commissioning, he added.A mobile crane is a portable crane used in ports for handling, loading, and unloading heavy cargo to and from ships. It is characterized by its high flexibility and ability to move within the port areas and operate efficiently under various conditions, making it one of the most vital pieces of operational equipment in the port's work system.