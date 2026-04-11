Trump-Linked WLFI Hits New Low As Token-Backed Loan Sparks Concern

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) WLFI, the native token of World Liberty Financial -the Donald Trump –backed platform-took a deeper slide over the weekend as new on-chain disclosures raised questions about the project's use of its own tokens as loan collateral. Trading near $0.078, WLFI marked an all-time low after sinking roughly 83% from its September peak around $0.46, according to data tracked by CoinMarketCap. The fresh selloff followed revelations that wallets tied to World Liberty Financial deposited substantial WLFI holdings on Dolomite, a DeFi lending protocol co-founded by the project's chief technology officer, Corey Caplan, and then used those tokens as collateral to borrow USD1 and USDC stablecoins. The proceeds were partly moved to Coinbase Prime, fueling concerns about liquidity and risk in a relatively obscure DeFi niche.

On-chain analytics from Arkham show a wallet associated with World Liberty Financial placing a colossal 5 billion WLFI tokens on Dolomite. The same wallet subsequently borrowed about $75 million in USD1 and USDC and transferred more than $40 million to Coinbase Prime. The size of the position ignited debate among DeFi observers about whether WLFI's price could withstand a material move in liquidation risk should the token's liquidity prove insufficient to cover a rapid margin call.

WLFI traded around $0.078 after hitting an all-time low near $0.077, marking an 83% decline from its September high of about $0.46 (CoinMarketCap ). On-chain data from Arkham indicates a wallet linked to World Liberty Financial deposited roughly 5 billion WLFI on Dolomite and used the collateral to borrow around $75 million in USD1 and USDC, with more than $40 million moved to Coinbase Prime. Dolomite's footprint remains modest within DeFi, ranking about 19th by total value locked (TVL) among lending protocols, per DefiLlama. World Liberty acknowledges its lending activity, asserting that its positions sit well above liquidation thresholds and characterizes itself as an“anchor borrower” intended to generate yield for users amid low traditional-market activity. A governance proposal is planned to implement a phased unlock schedule for WLFI held by early retail buyers, replacing immediate access with a long-term vesting plan subject to community vote.

Key takeawaysOn-chain activity and the liquidity question

The core concern centers on the scale of WLFI used as collateral and what a price move could trigger for lenders on Dolomite. Analysts have warned that a 5% or larger forced sale of WLFI from such a large collateral position could compress liquidity quickly, given WLFI's market depth and the token's relatively modest liquidity profile. While World Liberty's public communications emphasize that the loan book remains well above liquidation thresholds, observers note that a sudden price shock or a cascade of liquidations could expose both the Dolomite pool and other users who rely on its lending markets.

Dolomite's standing in the DeFi universe is notable but not outsized. It sits far below leaders by TVL, a reality that can complicate risk management for lenders that rely on single-asset collateral with limited trading liquidity. This backdrop amplifies the importance of robust risk controls and transparent governance, especially when a token possesses a high narrative premium but limited natural liquidity.

World Liberty's stance and the governance plan ahead

World Liberty Financial responded to the disclosures through social channels, arguing that the firm's positions are prudent and that the strategy serves as a mechanism to provide outsized stablecoin yields in an environment where traditional assets often yield little. The project described itself as an“anchor borrower,” a role intended to stabilize the WLFI ecosystem while delivering yield to everyday users who participate in the platform's offerings.

In a move to address investor concerns about token dynamics, World Liberty said on X that it would soon submit a governance proposal aimed at altering token unlock mechanics. The plan would replace the immediate access enjoyed by early retail WLFI holders with a phased unlock schedule, implemented through a community-driven vote. If approved, the long-term vesting framework could help reduce the likelihood of abrupt, large-scale WLFI selling pressure tied to token distribution, potentially easing some market anxiety in the near term.

Broader implications for WLFI holders and DeFi markets

The episode underscores several recurring themes in crypto markets: the tension between tokenomics and practical liquidity, the risk of using a highly concentrated or illiquid token as the backbone for large-margin loans, and the sensitivity of retail holders to governance decisions that affect token accessibility.

For investors and traders, the development highlights a few practical considerations. First, even seemingly large, high-profile projects can face liquidity strains when a significant portion of the supply is deployed as collateral on a single DeFi venue. Second, governance proposals-especially those that affect vesting and unlock schedules-can materially shape perceived risk and price dynamics. Third, the ongoing move to clarify and formalize unlock mechanics signals a maturation process in a sector where tokenized projects have historically offered broad access with less emphasis on long-term holder alignment.

From a market structure perspective, the Dolomite exposure calls into question the risk budgeting of smaller DeFi lending platforms that might rely on a handful of large positions. While Dolomite remains a relatively small player by TVL, the event illustrates how collateral quality and token liquidity can become systemic concerns when a project is positioned as a solar-anchored yield generator for a broad user base.

In the context of broader regulatory and market developments, observers will be watching for how governance shifts are implemented and whether additional disclosures accompany on-chain activity into future quarters. The balance between encouraging user-friendly yields and maintaining robust risk controls will likely shape both WLFI's trajectory and the wider DeFi lending landscape as platforms evaluate collateral standards and liquidity risk frameworks.

As WLFI navigates this period of scrutiny, investors should monitor price action, liquidity cues, and the outcomes of forthcoming governance discussions. The unfolding narrative will help determine whether the project can restore confidence in its tokenomics, or whether tighter risk management and more transparent capital practices will become the baseline expectation for participants in WLFI's ecosystem.

Source notes: WLFI's price data tracked by CoinMarketCap; on-chain activity and collateral details drawn from Arkham analytics; the project's DeFi footprint cited via DefiLlama; official responses and governance plans referenced through World Liberty Financial's public statements.

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