K'taka Farmers Oppose Priyanka Gandhi's Bandipur Night Traffic Move, Raise Concerns Over Keralamnanjangud Rail Link

MENAFN - IANS) Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), April 13 (IANS) Karnataka farmers and wildlife activists have opposed Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's announcement, made during an election campaign in Kerala, that night traffic through the Bandipur reserve forest on the Kerala–Karnataka border would be reopened.

They have also raised concerns over her push for a railway line connecting Kerala with Nanjangud in Karnataka.

Farmers gathered on the Mysuru–Chamarajanagar highway on Monday and staged a road blockade. They expressed their outrage over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's announcement in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Protesters blocked the highway near the Marigala bridge, causing a major traffic jam. They also raised slogans against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her of undermining the potential environmental and wildlife-related consequences of her announcements.

Bhagyaraj, State President of the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers' Association, said,“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced during her election campaign in Kerala that night traffic from Kerala to Karnataka through the Bandipur reserve forest stretch would be reopened.”

“She also promised to initiate steps to build a railway line from Nanjangud in Mysuru district to Nilambur in Kerala. It is also being claimed that Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari has appreciated the project,” he added.

“Even if Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has appreciated the project and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wants to build the railway line, it does not matter. There is no scope for disturbing wildlife or destroying forests in Karnataka,” he said.

Targeting Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, he said,“These announcements were made in the presence of our Forest Minister. He has remained silent. He is acting like a slave to the Gandhi family. MLAs and ministers are not serving the people of the state but are instead loyal to the Congress national leadership. What can be expected from them?”

“We want to make it clear that this is not the private property of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Bandipur and Nagarhole reserve forest regions are not owned by her family. These are public assets,” he added.

“If she wants to win votes in Kerala, she should work there and earn them. Any attempt to undermine the interests of Karnataka, destroy its forests, or encourage illegal activities here will not be tolerated. This is not the property of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's family,” he stated.

He warned that the region belongs to the people of Karnataka and future generations, and that any such decisions would lead to serious consequences for both the state and the Centre.