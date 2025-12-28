403
Doctors Without Borders caution of growing measles surge in Sudan
(MENAFN) Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has raised urgent concerns about a growing measles outbreak in Sudan’s Darfur region, reporting over 1,300 cases since September 2025. The organization attributes the outbreak to delays in both emergency and routine vaccination campaigns, according to statements released Friday.
Health facilities supported by MSF recorded the cases despite repeated warnings about the need to implement urgent immunization drives. The organization stressed that postponed vaccination campaigns and disruptions in vaccine delivery have left many children unprotected, allowing the disease to continue spreading.
The situation is exacerbated by Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, triggered by the 2023 conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over military unification. The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced roughly 13 million people.
MSF urged Sudanese authorities to remove “bureaucratic and administrative obstacles” that hinder vaccine distribution throughout Darfur. The group also called on UNICEF to urgently coordinate the delivery of vaccines, syringes, and other essential medical supplies. Additionally, state and federal health ministries were urged to immediately launch a measles vaccination campaign and resume routine immunization programs.
Ahmed Fadel, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Darfur, emphasized that measles is entirely preventable through timely vaccinations. “These delays leave children exposed to potentially deadly diseases,” he said, highlighting the critical need for prompt action amid the ongoing crisis.
