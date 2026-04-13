Australian Prime Minister Calls For Resumption Of US-Iran Peace Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Canberra, Australia: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday called for the resumption of peace negotiations between the United States and Iran, and for an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The call by Albanese came during a television interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), where he expressed hope for achieving lasting peace, comprehensive de-escalation, and ending the tragedy of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure - most importantly, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to ensure freedom of navigation.

The Australian Prime Minister reaffirmed that his country has not received any request to participate in the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need to restore freedom of navigation in this vital trade route.