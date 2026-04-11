There Are Very Few Areas Where You Can Contain A Batter Like Jurel In T20s: Bangar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel's masterful innings on Friday highlighted why he is emerging as one of the most dangerous young batters in T20 cricket and former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that the RR wicketkeeper batter hitting all parts of the ground proved that a batter like him can be contained in 'very few areas' in a format like T20s.

The 25-year-old scored an unbeaten 81 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leaving bowlers struggling to find a weakness. Jurel's composure, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's aggression, and Shimron Hetmyer's athletic fielding ensured RR not only chased a competitive total but also demonstrated the importance of versatile performances in T20 cricket.

“It was a very good innings from Dhruv Jurel. RCB tried to bowl slightly wider to him, especially since in the last match, he had scored nearly 80% of his runs on the onside. However, he was equally strong on the offside, which shows there are very few areas where you can contain a batter like him in this format. It was a fantastic batting display,” Bangar told JioStar.

Bangar also praised Hetmyer's contributions in the field, highlighting the importance of athleticism and sharp reflexes in T20 cricket.

“Shimron Hetmyer has significantly improved his fitness levels, and that was evident in the field. The catch to dismiss David wasn't the only one he took, there were several other strong efforts as well. For the catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal, he had to cover a lot of ground, and as the ball dipped, he adjusted well and held on comfortably,” he said.

“He followed it up with another good catch to dismiss Krunal at long-off, which was probably more difficult, especially while diving forward. That's always challenging to time, but he executed it perfectly. Overall, it was a fantastic effort in the field and ensured that the opportunities created by the bowlers were converted,” Bangar added.