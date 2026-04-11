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Abu Dhabi Selected to Host 2029 World Bank, IMF Annual Meetings
(MENAFN) The World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed on Friday that their yearly gatherings will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in October 2029. The announcement marks the city’s selection as the upcoming host for one of the most important international financial events.
"The World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund look forward to Abu Dhabi hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings in the spirit of international cooperation and dialogue that underpins the work of both institutions," according to the statement.
These annual meetings are considered a major fixture in the global economic agenda, bringing together central bank leaders, finance and development ministers, senior private sector representatives, as well as participants from academia, civil society, and the media.
Typically, the meetings are conducted for two straight years at the organizations’ headquarters in Washington, D.C., while every third year they are rotated to a member country, allowing different nations to host the global event.
In preparation for the 2029 edition, the 2026 annual meetings are set to be held in Bangkok this October. During that occasion, an official signing ceremony will formally confirm the UAE’s position as the host country for the 2029 meetings.
"The World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund look forward to Abu Dhabi hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings in the spirit of international cooperation and dialogue that underpins the work of both institutions," according to the statement.
These annual meetings are considered a major fixture in the global economic agenda, bringing together central bank leaders, finance and development ministers, senior private sector representatives, as well as participants from academia, civil society, and the media.
Typically, the meetings are conducted for two straight years at the organizations’ headquarters in Washington, D.C., while every third year they are rotated to a member country, allowing different nations to host the global event.
In preparation for the 2029 edition, the 2026 annual meetings are set to be held in Bangkok this October. During that occasion, an official signing ceremony will formally confirm the UAE’s position as the host country for the 2029 meetings.
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