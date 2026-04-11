Afghanistan U-17 Face Tajikistan In Final CAFA Game Today
The match is scheduled for 1:30pm Afghanistan time in Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan has already played three matches in the tournament, losing to Kyrgyzstan, drawing with Turkmenistan, and falling to Uzbekistan.
The CAFA Championship is being held in Uzbekistan with participation from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
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