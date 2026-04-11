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Afghanistan U-17 Face Tajikistan In Final CAFA Game Today

Afghanistan U-17 Face Tajikistan In Final CAFA Game Today


2026-04-11 04:00:43
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's U-17 team will face Tajikistan on Saturday in its final CAFA Championship match, aiming to end a difficult campaign on a positive note after three straight winless outings.

The match is scheduled for 1:30pm Afghanistan time in Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan has already played three matches in the tournament, losing to Kyrgyzstan, drawing with Turkmenistan, and falling to Uzbekistan.

The CAFA Championship is being held in Uzbekistan with participation from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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