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Qatar, UK Call for Turning US-Iran Ceasefire Into Lasting Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Qatar and the United Kingdom have emphasized the need for coordinated international action to strengthen the ceasefire between United States and Iran and turn it into a durable peace agreement, according to a statement from Qatar’s Amiri Diwan following talks in Doha on Friday.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly welcomed the announcement of the truce, describing it as an important step toward reducing regional tensions and improving stability.
Both leaders stressed that sustained cooperation with international partners is essential to reinforce the ceasefire and develop it into a long-term settlement that ensures regional security, protects global energy supply routes, and maintains stability in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
They also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as defense and economic partnership, according to the statement.
The talks come against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following earlier military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, after which Iran reportedly carried out retaliatory strikes across several regional countries and restricted maritime movement in key waterways.
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly welcomed the announcement of the truce, describing it as an important step toward reducing regional tensions and improving stability.
Both leaders stressed that sustained cooperation with international partners is essential to reinforce the ceasefire and develop it into a long-term settlement that ensures regional security, protects global energy supply routes, and maintains stability in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
They also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as defense and economic partnership, according to the statement.
The talks come against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following earlier military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, after which Iran reportedly carried out retaliatory strikes across several regional countries and restricted maritime movement in key waterways.
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