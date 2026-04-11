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UK Shelves Chagos Islands Sovereignty Plan After Loss of US Support
(MENAFN) United Kingdom has reportedly halted proposed legislation to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius after the withdrawal of support from Donald Trump, according to reports on Friday.
A British newspaper reported that the bill will no longer be included in the upcoming King’s Speech, effectively blocking its introduction during the current parliamentary session.
The plan, previously backed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, involved transferring sovereignty while maintaining a long-term lease arrangement allowing continued operation of the strategic military base on Diego Garcia.
According to officials cited in the report, London would not move forward without Washington’s approval and is now expected to attempt to persuade the US administration to reconsider its position. Early US support for the initiative is said to have been reversed, creating uncertainty over the proposal.
Concerns have also reportedly been raised within the UK government about possible legal challenges from Mauritius that could complicate access to surrounding waters around Diego Garcia, which remains a key joint UK–US defense installation.
The proposal has faced criticism from opposition parties, and its future now depends on whether backing from Washington can be restored.
A British newspaper reported that the bill will no longer be included in the upcoming King’s Speech, effectively blocking its introduction during the current parliamentary session.
The plan, previously backed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, involved transferring sovereignty while maintaining a long-term lease arrangement allowing continued operation of the strategic military base on Diego Garcia.
According to officials cited in the report, London would not move forward without Washington’s approval and is now expected to attempt to persuade the US administration to reconsider its position. Early US support for the initiative is said to have been reversed, creating uncertainty over the proposal.
Concerns have also reportedly been raised within the UK government about possible legal challenges from Mauritius that could complicate access to surrounding waters around Diego Garcia, which remains a key joint UK–US defense installation.
The proposal has faced criticism from opposition parties, and its future now depends on whether backing from Washington can be restored.
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