Stalin Campaigns In Pudukottai, Projects DMK Sweep In Tamil Nadu Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), April 11 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections just days away, M. K. Stalin stepped up his campaign on Saturday, visiting Pudukottai district and engaging directly with voters as part of an intensified outreach drive.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4, and political parties across the state have entered the final phase of high-voltage campaigning.

Leaders from all major parties are crisscrossing constituencies, holding public meetings and roadshows in a bid to consolidate support ahead of polling day. As part of his campaign schedule, Stalin began his day with a morning walk in Iluppur, where he interacted with local residents, traders and party cadres. The informal engagement turned into a significant political moment, with people gathering in large numbers to greet the Chief Minister and raise local issues.

During his visit, Stalin campaigned in support of DMK candidate Chellapandian, urging voters to back the party and its alliance partners. He highlighted the government's welfare measures, development initiatives and administrative record, positioning them as key reasons for seeking a renewed mandate.

The campaign event witnessed strong participation from party workers and supporters, underlining the importance of Pudukottai in the broader electoral strategy of the DMK.

Local leaders also accompanied Stalin, reinforcing the party's grassroots presence in the region.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the campaign, Stalin struck a confident note about the party's prospects in the upcoming election.“No matter what others do, the victory of the DMK alliance cannot be stopped. The DMK alliance will win all 234 constituencies,” he said, projecting a sweeping victory.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP combine, actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Senthamizhan Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi all vying for voter attention.

With less than two weeks remaining for polling, the campaign intensity is expected to rise further, as parties make their final push to influence undecided voters.

The results on May 4 will determine the state's political direction for the next five years.