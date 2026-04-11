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Pyongyang, Beijing Strengthen Strategic Ties
(MENAFN) North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un held talks on Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in its Saturday report. During the discussion, both sides highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral relations and enhancing joint collaboration.
Kim underscored the necessity of increasing exchanges and engagement across multiple levels, reinforcing reciprocal backing, and broadening cooperative efforts to safeguard shared interests. He stressed the importance of maintaining steady, comprehensive growth in relations, particularly in light of current geopolitical dynamics and enduring strategic priorities.
Additionally, the North Korean leader presented Pyongyang’s perspective regarding key regional and global matters of shared interest.
For his part, Wang affirmed that China continues to dedicate itself to strengthening amicable ties, noting that relations have progressed into a new stage following agreements reached between the two leaderships, aligning with the benefits of both nations’ populations.
Kim reiterated that Pyongyang places the highest importance on its relationship with Beijing and will continue to endorse China’s policies, including the “one-China” principle and initiatives aimed at establishing a just, multipolar global order.
This encounter takes place against a backdrop of increased diplomatic movement in the region, as U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to travel to Beijing next month, raising speculation about a potential subsequent summit with Kim.
Kim underscored the necessity of increasing exchanges and engagement across multiple levels, reinforcing reciprocal backing, and broadening cooperative efforts to safeguard shared interests. He stressed the importance of maintaining steady, comprehensive growth in relations, particularly in light of current geopolitical dynamics and enduring strategic priorities.
Additionally, the North Korean leader presented Pyongyang’s perspective regarding key regional and global matters of shared interest.
For his part, Wang affirmed that China continues to dedicate itself to strengthening amicable ties, noting that relations have progressed into a new stage following agreements reached between the two leaderships, aligning with the benefits of both nations’ populations.
Kim reiterated that Pyongyang places the highest importance on its relationship with Beijing and will continue to endorse China’s policies, including the “one-China” principle and initiatives aimed at establishing a just, multipolar global order.
This encounter takes place against a backdrop of increased diplomatic movement in the region, as U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to travel to Beijing next month, raising speculation about a potential subsequent summit with Kim.
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