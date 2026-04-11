Telangana's First Census Since 2014 Set For 2027 With Digital Options

For the first time since its formation in 2014, the state of Telangana is preparing to conduct a comprehensive population count. Speaking to ANI, Director of Census Operations Bharathi Hollikeri on Friday said that the long-awaited national census will finally move forward in 2027, marking a 16-year gap since the last exercise in 2011.

Modernization and Scale of Operation

The upcoming operation is set to be a massive logistical undertaking, involving nearly 100,000 personnel and introducing modern digital options for citizens. Training for the nearly 94,000 personnel is currently underway to ensure the digital and physical collection of data remains seamless and secure.

In a significant shift toward modernization, the government is introducing a "self-enumeration" window, allowing citizens to provide their details online before officials visit their homes. Residents can self-register their data from April 26 to May 10, 2026 on Self-Enumeration Window.

Caste Particulars to be Included

Phase 1 (House Listing) will involve a questionnaire of 33 specific questions regarding housing and amenities. Phase 2 (Population Enumeration) is scheduled for February 2027, during which every individual's personal details will be recorded. In a notable development for the state's socio-political landscape, Hollikeri confirmed that the enumeration will go beyond the standard categories. "After 16 years we are conducting the census in 2027... After the formation of the Telangana state, this is the first census we will conduct... We are allowing the public to self-enumerate from April 26 to May 10... Overall in Telangana, we are training around 93,000 to 94,000 personnel who will be engaged in census activity... For phase 1, we have 33 questions... In phase two, the population enumeration will be conducted in February, 2027. When we enumerate every individual's details, the caste particulars of every individual, apart from SC, ST, would be enumerated," she said.

Crucial for State's Developmental Goals

Officials emphasized that the 2027 Census is crucial for recalibrating developmental goals. By capturing the demographic shifts that have occurred since the state's creation, the government aims to ensure that resources are allocated effectively across its 33 districts.

The Two-Phase Census Explained

The Census will be conducted in two phases. Phase I, the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will be carried out over six months from April to September 2026, with enumeration completed in a 30-day window as per state and UT convenience. A 15-day self-enumeration window will also be provided prior to the house-to-house survey. In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

Phase II, the Population Enumeration (PE), will be conducted in February 2027, while in certain snow-bound and UT regions, it will be conducted in September 2026. This phase will collect detailed demographic, socio-economic, educational, migration, and fertility-related data. (ANI)

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