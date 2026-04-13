Iran Slams U.S. Blockade Plans, Warns No Gulf Port Will Be Safe

Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said security in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman is considered a shared responsibility, warning that it will be guaranteed for all countries or for none.

He said Iran's armed forces view the protection of national maritime rights as a“natural and sovereign duty,” stressing that control over territorial waters is a legitimate right under international law.

Zolfaghari added that naval security operations in Iran's waters will continue strictly, and that all maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must comply with established regulations set by Iranian authorities.

He warned that certain vessels linked to what he described as“hostile parties” would not be allowed passage, while other ships would be permitted to transit if they follow the rules.

The spokesman also said Iran is considering a permanent mechanism to regulate maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz following recent regional tensions and security developments.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical energy corridors, with a significant share of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf to open seas.

The area has repeatedly been a flashpoint for military and political tensions, particularly amid disputes involving Iran and Western naval forces in the region.

Iran's latest warning underscores rising maritime tensions in a strategically vital waterway, raising concerns over potential disruptions to global energy flows and international shipping security.