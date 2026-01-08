403
China Denounces U.S. Russian Tanker Capture
(MENAFN) China on Thursday denounced what it called "unilateral sanctions" lacking United Nations approval and criticized the United States for the "arbitrary" seizure of foreign vessels.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters the US move of “arbitrarily” seizing ships on the high seas “seriously violates international law.” She added that China “opposes illicit and unilateral sanctions” and rejects actions that undermine the sovereignty and security of other nations.
The remarks followed Washington’s announcement that US forces had seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, formerly known as M/V Bella 1, in the North Atlantic Ocean for “violations of US sanctions.”
According to Southern Command on the social platform X, the operation was coordinated by the US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense. It said the tanker was taken "pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC (US Coast Guard Cutter) Munro."
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth declared: "The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in full effect — anywhere in the world."
Russia’s Foreign Ministry countered that the vessel was “sailing in the international waters of the North Atlantic under the state flag of the Russian Federation and in full compliance with the norms of international maritime law,” warning it was receiving “clearly disproportionate attention.”
Venezuela also condemned the US action, branding it "international piracy."
