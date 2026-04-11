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AZORTE Brings Tech-Driven Fashion Retail Experience To Kolkata
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 10th April, 2026: Following its successful expansion across India, Reliance Retail's premium fashion and lifestyle brand AZORTE marked its entry into Kolkata with the launch of its first-ever standalone high-street store in the country. Located on Elgin Road, this new destination furthered AZORTE's vision of redefining fashion retail through a seamless blend of technology, inclusivity, and contemporary design.
Spanning an expansive two-storey retail space of over 10,000 sq. ft., the Kolkata store introduced an extensive curation across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and accessories. Featuring reimagined classics crafted with superior quality, the collection reflected a conscious approach to fashion with sustainable and elevated choices designed to transition effortlessly from AM to PM. Each silhouette was thoughtfully created to complement evolving lifestyles while embracing a forward-looking, responsible fashion ethos. The store was inaugurated by acclaimed actress Mimi Chakraborty, alongside Nitin Sehgal, CEO, AZORTE at Reliance Retail, celebrating Kolkata's vibrant and fashion-forward spirit.
Positioned as India's only neostore for fashion, AZORTE continued to encourage individuality and self-expression through a welcoming and immersive retail environment. The Kolkata store integrated state-of-the-art interiors with advanced technology, including RFID and QR code-enabled systems for efficient inventory management, ensuring product availability across sizes. It also featured smart trial rooms offering contextual product recommendations and an enhanced fitting experience, along with self check-out counters that enabled a seamless and time-efficient shopping journey.
Mimi Chakraborty also interacted with fans during the launch and explored the collection, marking AZORTE's arrival in the city with a strong cultural connect. With the launch of its Kolkata store, AZORTE will now operate across 42 stores pan India, hence continuing its mission to deliver engaging, cutting-edge, highly functional and fashionable retail experiences across.
Celebrating the significance of this milestone, Nitin Sehgal, CEO, AZORTE at Reliance Retail, commented,“India's premier retail destination, Kolkata, has been an integral part of AZORTE's expansion strategy since inception. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, the city offers immense potential for growth. We are excited to bring our extensive curation to consumers who are open to experimenting and expressing themselves through fashion.”
Store Address: AZORTE, Reliance Retail Limited, GF, 1st & 2nd Floor, Elgin Rd, PO Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020
About AZORTE:
AZORTE redefines high-street fashion by blending contemporary Indian and international trends, giving Gen Z the freedom to express their unique style. From statement-making pieces to reinvented classics, AZORTE ensures that fashion remains an extension of one's evolving identity.
Spanning an expansive two-storey retail space of over 10,000 sq. ft., the Kolkata store introduced an extensive curation across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and accessories. Featuring reimagined classics crafted with superior quality, the collection reflected a conscious approach to fashion with sustainable and elevated choices designed to transition effortlessly from AM to PM. Each silhouette was thoughtfully created to complement evolving lifestyles while embracing a forward-looking, responsible fashion ethos. The store was inaugurated by acclaimed actress Mimi Chakraborty, alongside Nitin Sehgal, CEO, AZORTE at Reliance Retail, celebrating Kolkata's vibrant and fashion-forward spirit.
Positioned as India's only neostore for fashion, AZORTE continued to encourage individuality and self-expression through a welcoming and immersive retail environment. The Kolkata store integrated state-of-the-art interiors with advanced technology, including RFID and QR code-enabled systems for efficient inventory management, ensuring product availability across sizes. It also featured smart trial rooms offering contextual product recommendations and an enhanced fitting experience, along with self check-out counters that enabled a seamless and time-efficient shopping journey.
Mimi Chakraborty also interacted with fans during the launch and explored the collection, marking AZORTE's arrival in the city with a strong cultural connect. With the launch of its Kolkata store, AZORTE will now operate across 42 stores pan India, hence continuing its mission to deliver engaging, cutting-edge, highly functional and fashionable retail experiences across.
Celebrating the significance of this milestone, Nitin Sehgal, CEO, AZORTE at Reliance Retail, commented,“India's premier retail destination, Kolkata, has been an integral part of AZORTE's expansion strategy since inception. With its unique blend of tradition and modernity, the city offers immense potential for growth. We are excited to bring our extensive curation to consumers who are open to experimenting and expressing themselves through fashion.”
Store Address: AZORTE, Reliance Retail Limited, GF, 1st & 2nd Floor, Elgin Rd, PO Lala Lajpat Rai Sarani, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020
About AZORTE:
AZORTE redefines high-street fashion by blending contemporary Indian and international trends, giving Gen Z the freedom to express their unique style. From statement-making pieces to reinvented classics, AZORTE ensures that fashion remains an extension of one's evolving identity.
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