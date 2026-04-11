Europe's First Center For Ukrainian Unity To Open In Berlin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity, according to Ukrinform.

“Starting April 15, Europe's first Center for Ukrainian Unity will begin operations in Berlin, where people can receive advice on returning home and participate in educational and cultural events,” the statement said.

According to the latest Eurostat data, more than 4.3 million Ukrainians are under temporary protection in EU countries, with the largest number-1.2 million-in Germany. In this context, Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad are a key element of the policy to maintain our citizens' ties with Ukraine and facilitate their return home.

International and Ukrainian organizations have already joined the center's efforts. Their participation ensures a wide range of services-from consultations on returning to and accessing social services in Ukraine to educational, cultural, and integration programs and events.

In addition, the center will offer consultations from the Pension Fund of Ukraine on issues related to pensions, housing subsidies, benefits, insurance contributions, and more.

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The center will also host regular events for children and youth based on the Ukrainian scouting model, career guidance and digital technology training for children and adults, as well as seminars and consultation sessions on education and countering disinformation.

Unity Hub Berlin will be administered by the National Unity Agency LLC. After opening, the space will operate in test mode. It is located at: Jägerstraße 54, Berlin, Germany, 10117.

As previously reported, Ukraine and Sweden are preparing to open a Unity Center for Ukrainians in Stockholm, which is set to begin operations as early as June.