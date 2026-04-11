BJP's Locket Chatterjee Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics' In Bengal

BJP Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the party engages in appeasement politics to secure electoral gains. Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee accused the ruling party of prioritizing communal consolidation over genuine governance. She asserted that the TMC's "only mission" is to unite the Muslim vote bank, suggesting that the party relies on religious polarization rather than a broad developmental mandate. Despite the TMC's efforts, Chatterjee claimed that minority communities in West Bengal are beginning to lose faith in the ruling party.

"The only mission of the TMC is to unite the votes of the Muslims...They only win the elections by doing politics of appeasement...The minorities in West Bengal don't trust TMC...They will not vote for TMC", she said.

Amit Shah Pledges UCC Implementation in Bengal

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in West Bengal within six months if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state. Shah made these remarks as he released the party's manifesto, "Sankalp Patra", earlier in the day for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

Addressing a programme in Kolkata after releasing the party's manifesto, Shah said several BJP-ruled states have already implemented the UCC to ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across states. "Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across the state," he said.

BJP Vows to Stop Infiltration and Smuggling

He further said the party would take steps to stop infiltration and cattle smuggling across the state's borders."We will not only seal Bengal's borders against infiltrators but also ensure that not a single cow is smuggled out of India through Bengal," Shah said.

Election Schedule

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)