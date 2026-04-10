'Fry To Fly': Thailand Launches Cooking Oil-For-Fuel Scheme To Ease Prices, Supply Woes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Thailand is giving its“used cooking oil for fuel” campaign a go in an attempt to ease its fuel supply woes as supply disruptions persists following the conflict in the Middle East.

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An oil company has launched the“Fry to Fly – 2 for 1” campaign this week, inviting Thais to exchange used kitchen oil for vehicle fuel under the slogan“kitchen oil for mobility.”

Bangchak Corporation is offering a litre of vehicle fuel for every two litres of used cooking oil they bring to participating retail stations across the Thai capital of Bangkok and surrounding areas.

“The initiative is designed to help ease the burden on consumers...This pilot brings the concept closer to everyday use, allowing households to exchange 2 liters of used cooking oil for 1 liter of diesel or regular-grade gasohol (gas-alcohol) on the spot,” the company said.

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The campaign accepts a maximum of 2 litres or kilos of used cooking oil per person but accepts larger volumes from establishments.

Various reports indicate that the initiative is receiving active participation from motorcycle riders as well as restaurants owners. The campaign also struck up agreements with housing projects and universities to establish collection points.

Thailand imports the majority of its crude oil from the Middle East. During the peak of the conflict in March, Thailand experienced its worst energy crisis in decades, characterised by surging fuel prices, supply shortages, and government-mandated energy-saving measures.

The situation pushed diesel prices well above 38 baht (Dh4.35) a litre, rising from under 30 baht before the start of the war.

Government's Fuel Fund also left the Kingdom nearly 50 billion baht (Dh5.730 billion) in deficit, prompting authorities to declare a“Level 2.2 Crisis” as long lines were reported in petrol stations nationwide.

Many stations also suspended operations due to supply disruptions.

Bangchak said it would convert the used cooking oil it collects to aviation fuel.

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