State Film Fund Holds Event Dedicated To Prominent Film Director

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of prominent film director and actor Jeyhun Mirzoyev has taken place at the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the evening, a photo exhibition was opened, reflecting the life and creative path of the film director.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev, spoke about Mirzoyev's life and career, recalling the numerous events organized by the Fund in honor of the distinguished filmmaker.

Jeyhun Mirzoyev was born on April 9, 1946, in the village of Abdal-Gulably in the Aghdam district. In 1969, he graduated from the directing faculty of the Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts.

He first appeared in a film at the age of nine in Tofig Taghizade's "Meeting." At the age of twelve, he portrayed the character Ismail in Habib Ismayilov's film "Stepmother," which remains beloved by millions of Azerbaijanis to this day. He also acted in such iconic films as "Signal from the Sea," "The Groom Was Kidnapped," "The Unyielding Battalion," "In the Name of the Law," and "The Unruly Kura," among others.

In addition to acting, he worked as an assistant director. As a director, he co-directed "The Groom Was Kidnapped" with Vagif Mustafayev and also directed "Signal from the Sea."

In total, he participated in the production of 86 films. He served as artistic director and stage director of the film magazine "Mozalan," creating more than 60 segments.

A particularly significant achievement was his cult feature film "The Cry", shot in 1993, based on a screenplay by Vagif Mustafayev. The film represents a major contribution to the history of Azerbaijani cinema.

The tragic events of that period had a severe impact on Mirzoyev's health-he never lived to see the premiere of his film. It was shot during the height of the Karabakh war, amid the occupation of Azerbaijani cities and villages, just months after the Khojaly genocide.

These events deeply affected the director, who also played the leading role in the film. His heart could not withstand the strain. Jeyhun Mirzoyev passed away on March 5, 1993, at the age of just 46, without seeing the premiere of his final work.

The event featured speeches by People's Artists Vagif Mustafayev, Haji Ismayilov, Khalida Guliyeva, Shamil Suleymanli, Honored Art Worker Javanshir Guliyev, Honored Artist Sugra Bagirzade, as well as Sevinj Akhundova, who had also acted in "Stepmother"as a child. They shared their memories of the filmmaker. A video address by Honored Art Worker Kenan Mammadov was also presented.

During the event, a video dedicated to Mirzoyev's legacy was shown, along with Tofig Taghizade's feature film "Matteo Falcone."

Vahid Mustafayev, head of the National Digital Restoration Studio Balans, spoke about the restoration of "Matteo Falcone" (2019), originally filmed in 1960 with the participation of Jeyhun Mirzoyev, as well as the release of commemorative gifts in honor of the filmmaker.

These gifts were presented to cinema figures who had worked with him.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund regularly hosts events dedicated to prominent figures of national cinema, preserving and promoting the country's rich film heritage.

Established in 1993, the institution operates in accordance with international standards and the recommendations of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

In 1999, the Fund was elected a member of FIAF, marking an important step in its integration into the global archival community.

The fund houses an extensive archive of more than 64,000 film materials, around 20,000 photographic documents, and over 14,000 original archival items, including scripts, editing sheets, awards, and personal collections of filmmakers.

Its collection spans early cinema to contemporary works and includes rare footage tracing the origins of Azerbaijani filmmaking back to the late 19th century.

The institution operates across several key направления: restoration and preservation of films, collection and study of archival materials, promotion of national and world cinema, scientific research, and the development of international cooperation.

Equipped with modern laboratories, specialized storage facilities, and screening halls, the Fund ensures the safe conservation of fragile film formats, including historically significant nitrate films that require highly controlled conditions.

A museum also operates within the Fund, showcasing unique exhibits from the history of cinema, including early projection equipment, personal belongings of renowned filmmakers, and archival memorabilia.