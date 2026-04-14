PM Modi To Visit Karnataka Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district.

At around 11 a.m., the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.​

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also jointly release the book titled“Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram” along with former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, said a statement.​

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer.​

The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations, the statement said.​

Sri Sri Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities.​

He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions.​

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi inaugurated a six-lane Delhi-Dehradun expressway, a Rs 12,000-crore highway project that is set to reduce travel time between the two cities from five-six hours to about 2-2.5 hours.

The 213-km access-controlled corridor now open for use is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, linking key towns, including Baghpat, Baraut, Shamli and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, before reaching Dehradun. It will also integrate with major national corridors, including the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Katra, and Delhi-Meerut expressways.

Before that, PM Modi reviewed the wildlife corridor on the elevated section of the Economic Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

During this visit, Union Highways and Transportation Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present.

An exhibition showcasing the construction procedure of the wildlife corridor was presented, and the officials briefed the Prime Minister about the project.

PM Modi also held a roadshow along the Wildlife Corridor, which saw huge crowds lining up on both sides of the road to catch a glimpse.