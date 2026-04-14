Dutch PM Meets With Trump To Discuss Ukraine And War In Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Jetten wrote about this on the social network X.

"Together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, I visited President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House this evening. Our visit focused on the special and deeply rooted bond between the United States and the Netherlands. We talked about our strong trade relations and our security cooperation, including within NATO. Of course we also discussed the recent developments in and around Iran. It is important that we now work towards a sustainable solution and prevent the situation from escalating further. Russia's continuing aggression in Ukraine was also a key topic of discussion," the statement said.

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As reported by nltimes, the Dutch prime minister was also invited to a dinner with President Trump, which was attended by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The royal couple is in the United States on a three-day working visit.

The publication notes that the conversation between Prime Minister Rob Jetten and US President Donald Trump was "too short to convince each other, but long enough to gain a better understanding of each other's positions," as Jetten said after the meeting.

The Dutch Prime Minister attended the dinner at the White House together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, whom Trump called "highly respected people."

The meeting lasted 90 minutes longer than planned. According to the Prime Minister, the conversation was "open and constructive." All sensitive topics were discussed: the war in the Middle East, the situation in Ukraine, and NATO.

"It was a useful evening," Jetten concluded.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands attended the dinner together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. The royal couple also stayed overnight at the White House - a rare occurrence. Last year, during the NATO summit, Trump stayed at the palace in The Hague.

As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump again expressed disappointment that, according to him, NATO did not support the United States and Israel in the war against Iran.

Photo: x.com/MinPres