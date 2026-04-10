Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Is Driven By Political Pressure, Says Tejashwi Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has launched a sharp attack on Nitish Kumar after he took his oath as a Rajya Sabha member, calling the development nothing new and dismissing it as a mere formality.

Taking a jibe at the political buzz surrounding the event, Tejashwi questioned whether Nitish Kumar had taken the oath as Prime Minister, questioning the hype around the development.

He alleged that the Chief Minister's move to the Rajya Sabha was not voluntary but driven by immense political pressure.

Expressing a mix of criticism and sympathy, Tejashwi claimed that Nitish Kumar is currently under significant strain.

“I had said earlier that he would not be allowed to function peacefully,” he stated, adding that Nitish Kumar had no personal desire to move to the Rajya Sabha.

He further questioned the timing, noting that such a decision coming just months after assuming the Chief Minister's office raises serious doubts about the circumstances behind it.

Raising concerns over what he described as the public humiliation of the Chief Minister, Tejashwi alleged that Nitish Kumar's authority has been undermined.

Referring to recent incidents and purported video clips, he claimed that interruptions-such as adjournments or disruptions during his speeches-reflect the extent of disrespect being shown to him.

The Opposition leader also launched a broader attack on the state government, alleging that Bihar's condition is deteriorating rapidly.

He claimed that crime rates have surged, while sectors such as education and healthcare are witnessing a steady decline.

According to him, the government is focused solely on retaining power, with little concern for governance.

On the issue of unemployment, Tejashwi accused the administration of deliberately delaying teacher recruitment, thereby affecting thousands of aspirants.

He reiterated claims made in his social media posts, alleging that promises of employment are being used merely as a delaying tactic.

In his concluding remarks, Tejashwi asserted that Bihar's governance is increasingly being controlled from New Delhi rather than Patna.

He alleged that the next Chief Minister would not reflect the will of the people but would instead be imposed.

Taking a lighter jibe, he also mentioned that shortly after he raised the issue of his pending salary with the media, it was credited-an observation that has added another layer to the ongoing political discourse in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks have triggered a fresh political debate in Bihar, further intensifying the already charged atmosphere surrounding the state's evolving leadership scenario.