MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) About 5.96 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure has been created for additional 2.68 lakh connections, taking the total to 8.64 lakh connections, the government said on Saturday.

Further, about 6.66 lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Till May 1, more than 43,350 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections, informed Petroleum Ministry.

Since April 2026, more than 22.78 lakh 5-Kg FTL cylinders have been sold.

“Since April 3, PSU OMCs have organised more than 9,980 awareness camps for 5-Kg FTL Cylinders, wherein more than 1,71,000 5-Kg FTL cylinders were also sold,” said the ministry.

Since April 2026, a total of 2,05,849 MT (equivalent to more than 108.34 lakh of 19-Kg LPG cylinders) of Commercial LPG has been sold. Since last month, a total of 10698 MT of Auto LPG has been sold by PSU OMCs.

The overall gas allocation to fertiliser plants has been enhanced to approximately 98 per cent of their six-month average consumption.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

Moreover, an inter-ministerial Joint Working Group (JWG) has been set up to ensure availability of petrochemical feedstock supply for the domestic market.

Since April 9, 2026, more than 10,000 MT of propylene and more than 1200 MT of Butyl Acrylate has been sold by Mumbai, Kochi, Vizag, Chennai, Mathura and Gujarat refineries to Chemical, Pharma and Paint Industry.

On fuel, the government said all retail outlets are operating normally across the country.

“Panic buying is observed at certain retail outlets due to rumours. It is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for petrol and diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs retail outlets,” said the government.