Trinamool Welcomes SC Order On ECI Circular Over Deployment Of Central Govt Personnel For Vote Counting In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court directions on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) circular over the deployment of Central government personnel for vote counting in West Bengal.

In a statement, the party claimed that the directive came as a setback to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Claiming that the Supreme Court directions vindicated its stand, the Trinamool Congress in the statement said, "The issue raised before the Supreme Court pertained to the implementation of the said communication in a manner whereby only Central government/Central PSU employees were being appointed as counting supervisors and counting assistants for counting of votes."

The party said it was highlighted that such an interpretation and implementation of the communication would be contrary to the framework of a fair and balanced counting process.

"After hearing the parties, the Supreme Court directed that Clause 1 of the communication dated April 13, 2026, relating to the appointment of Counting Supervisors and Counting Assistants, must be read along with the salient feature contained in the second page of the said communication, which provides for random selection of both state government and Central government employees," it added.

"The Supreme Court has further recorded the undertaking of Dama Seshadri Naidu, a senior advocate appearing for the ECI, said that the communication will be followed in its letter and spirit," the Trinamool Congress said.

The ruling party in West Bengal also added that in view of the apex court's directions, it is expected that the counting of votes would be conducted in a fair, transparent, and balanced manner.

"In view of the above, it is expected that the process of counting of votes shall be conducted in a fair, transparent, and balanced manner in accordance with the directions recorded by the Supreme Court," the Trinamool Congress said.

The apex court said on Saturday that no further order was necessary on the Trinamool Congress' plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's dismissal of its petition against the April 13 circular.

A special bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said that the ECI can choose the counting personnel, and its April 13 circular, which provides for deployment of state government employees as well, cannot be said to be incorrect.

The poll body said the apprehensions raised by Trinamool Congress of any wrongdoing are misplaced, as the circular clearly states that there will be a mix of Central and state government employees.

The ECI assured the Supreme Court that the circular would be implemented in letter and spirit, and there would be state government employees also during the counting of votes on May 4.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly was held in two phases -- April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.