Blue Note Jazz Returns To Dubai Opera For International Jazz Day 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Following a sold-out debut, Blue Note Jazz is set to return to Dubai Opera on April 30, 2026, marking International Jazz Day with an expanded celebration of one of music's most influential legacies. Presented by MAC Global in collaboration with Dubai Opera, and supported by UNESCO and the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, the event pays tribute to the enduring impact of Blue Note Records.

Founded in 1939, Blue Note has long been synonymous with a bold, expressive approach to jazz, shaping the genre through recordings that continue to inspire artists worldwide. Building on last year's success, the upcoming edition promises a refreshed musical journey that blends heritage with contemporary interpretation.

Recommended For You UAE stock markets skyrocket after US and Iran ceasefire

The evening will be led by renowned bandleader Pete Long of Ronnie Scott's, joined by an international ensemble including Mark Armstrong, Simon Spillett, Liam Dunachie, Andy Cleyndert, Seb De Krom and vocalist Sara Oschlag. A special appearance by the Francesco Cafiso Duo will add a distinct layer of virtuosity and modern lyricism to the programme.

Audiences can expect a dynamic performance that draws from the spiritual intensity of John Coltrane and the innovation of Miles Davis, while reimagining classic repertoire through a modern lens. More than a nostalgic revival, the concert transforms iconic compositions into a vibrant, live experience shaped by the musicians' individuality and interplay.

With its return to Dubai Opera, Blue Note Jazz continues to cement its place as a standout cultural event in the city's calendar, bringing together world-class artistry, improvisation and timeless musical heritage for one memorable evening.

Tickets start from AED 290 and are available at dubaiopera and platinumlist