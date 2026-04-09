Said Abulafia On The Future Of Hospitality: Simplicity, Quality, And Control

MENAFN - GetNews)



Said Abulafia, Tel-Aviv-JaffaTel Aviv–Jaffa–based CEO Said Abulafia outlines a disciplined, operations-first approach to the future of hospitality in an increasingly volatile global market.

As the hospitality industry continues to face rising costs, shifting consumer expectations, and ongoing uncertainty, Said Abulafia, CEO of a historic Arab family-owned bakery business established in 1879 within a predominantly Jewish environment, is advocating for a return to fundamentals: simplicity, consistent quality, and operational control.

Drawing from years of navigating disruption across the food and beverage sector, Abulafia believes the next phase of hospitality will not be driven by trends, but by disciplined execution.

“The businesses that last are not the ones doing the most,” says Abulafia.“They are the ones doing the basics well, every single day.”

An Industry Under Pressure

The global hospitality sector has undergone significant strain in recent years:



The World Travel & Tourism Council reports that the industry lost over $4.5 trillion globally during COVID-19

Food and beverage businesses have seen cost increases of 20–40% across key inputs in many markets Labor shortages and supply chain disruptions continue to impact consistency and service delivery



In this environment, many businesses have responded by expanding offerings, increasing marketing efforts, or chasing short-term growth.

Abulafia takes a different approach.

“Trying to do more is not always the answer,” he says.“In unstable conditions, complexity becomes a liability.”

Why Simplicity Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

Abulafia emphasizes that simplifying operations is not about doing less-it is about doing what matters, better.

His model focuses on:



Streamlined menus and offerings

Clear internal processes

Reduced operational friction Strong supplier relationships



During periods of disruption, this approach allowed his business to adapt faster and maintain stability.

“We optimized operations to be leaner and more efficient,” he explains.“That gave us more control when external conditions were unpredictable.”

Quality as a Daily Standard, Not a Strategy

In a market saturated with options, Abulafia sees consistent quality as the most reliable differentiator.

“Customers don't come back for variety. They come back for consistency,” he says.

Research supports this shift:



Studies show that over 70% of customers return based on consistent experience rather than novelty Repeat customers often generate up to 65% of revenue in food service businesses



Abulafia's focus is not on peak moments but on daily execution.

“Discipline matters more than motivation,” he adds.“You cannot rely on motivation to deliver quality every day.”

Control as a Strategic Priority

Another key theme Abulafia highlights is control-particularly in operations.

Rather than outsourcing critical functions, he keeps core processes in-house to maintain consistency and accountability.

“In hospitality, small details matter,” he says.“The more control you have over your operations, the more consistent your output will be.”

This includes:



Internal production processes

Direct oversight of quality standards

Tight coordination with suppliers Regular evaluation of performance



When margins are under pressure, this level of control becomes essential.

“At one point, margins were getting squeezed from both sides,” he notes.“Control over operations is what allows you to respond effectively.”

A Shift from Growth to Stability

While many businesses prioritize rapid expansion, Abulafia sees long-term stability as the real goal.

“What initially feels like a setback can force you to build a stronger system,” he says.

Instead of chasing growth at all costs, he advocates for:



Strengthening internal systems

Building repeat customer bases Improving efficiency before expanding



This shift reflects a broader change in the industry, where sustainability is becoming more important than scale.

What This Means for the Future of Hospitality

Abulafia believes the next generation of successful hospitality businesses will share three traits:



Simplicity – Clear, focused operations without unnecessary complexity

Quality – Consistent delivery that builds trust over time Control – Ownership of core processes to ensure reliability



“Instability will always be part of this industry,” he says.“The question is whether your business is built to handle it.”

Call to Action: Focus on What You Can Control

Abulafia encourages business owners and operators to take practical steps:



Simplify your operations and remove unnecessary complexity

Focus on delivering consistent quality, not constant change

Strengthen relationships with suppliers and customers Build systems that can operate under pressure



“Focus on what you can control,” he says.“That is where real stability comes from.”

About Said Abulafia

Said Abulafia is a Tel Aviv–Jaffa–based CEO and hospitality operator leading a historic Arab family-owned bakery business established in 1879 within a predominantly Jewish environment. His work focuses on operational efficiency, long-term growth, and resilience in the food and beverage industry. He is known for his disciplined approach to business, emphasizing simplicity, consistency, and strong community relationships.