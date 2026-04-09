ABB Integrates Jacobi's AI Palletizing Software Into Global Robotics Ecosystem

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Jacobi Robotics, a Physical AI company for warehouse automation, has announced a collaboration with ABB Robotics, which will integrate Jacobi's OmniPalletizer AI software within its portfolio of robotics hardware and software.

The collaboration will give ABB Robotics' network of system integrators a productized, repeatable way to deploy AI-powered mixed-case palletizing without upstream sequencing infrastructure, facility redesign, or custom engineering.

Mixed-case palletizing – building stable, store-ready pallets from live, unsequenced case flows – is one of the most labor-intensive and costly manual workflows in distribution.

It costs the industry more than $15 billion per year in direct labor in the United States alone, and more than $50 billion annually when factoring in indirect costs1. Despite its scale, mixed-case palletizing has remained one of the last major warehouse workflows to automate – accessible until now only to the largest operations able to invest in greenfield sequencing systems.

System integrators can purchase Jacobi's OmniPalletizer solution, integrated within ABB Robotics' industrial-grade robots, directly from ABB Robotics, adding site-specific elements – conveyors, safety systems, and sensors – as needed, to complete the cell.

The result: integrators get a proven AI-powered software core backed by ABB Robotics' full technical documentation, integration support, and global service organization standing behind the solution.

Jacobi says the key benefits of the collaboration include:

World-class hardware and software: Jacobi's AI software, paired with ABB Robotics' industrial-grade solutions, gives integrators the benefit of proven technology at both layers of the stack. Brownfield-ready deployment: OmniPalletizer cells drop into existing conveyor lanes alongside live operations, eliminating the sequencing systems, facility modifications, and extended shutdowns that have historically put mixed-case automation out of reach. Digital-twin validation: Every deployment is validated in advance using Jacobi's proprietary simulation on the customer's actual order history, so throughput, pallet quality, and ROI are established before a purchase order is placed. Millions in annual savings per site: Automating mixed-case palletizing delivers measurable savings across direct labor, store-level labor, freight costs, product damage, and injury-related expenses. A platform that improves over time: OmniPalletizer improves continuously through fleet-wide learning and regular software updates, ensuring that stacking performance, cube utilization, and operational reliability increase with every deployment across the network.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for physical operations. The same wave of AI advancement that has driven dramatic productivity gains in knowledge work is now reaching the physical world – and Jacobi Robotics is among the first companies to bring that capability into production at scale.

With one of the world's leading robotics companies standing behind it, OmniPalletizer moves from a breakthrough technology to an accessible, scalable solution available through ABB Robotics' global channel.

John Bubnikovich, president, US country leader, ABB Robotics, says:“What sets Jacobi apart is the depth of their software and the rigor of their approach – they are in production, with real customers and real results.

“OmniPalletizer represents the kind of Physical AI capability that we believe will define the next era of warehouse automation, and we are pleased to bring it to our integrators as a validated solution backed by ABB Robotics' technology, global reach and service.”

Max Cao, CEO, Jacobi Robotics, says:“ABB Robotics is one of the most respected names in industrial robotics, and their decision to integrate OmniPalletizer is a meaningful validation of what we've built. What makes this collaboration special is not just the brand – it's the people.

“ABB Robotics' technical excellence and deep commitment to helping integrators succeed are qualities we experienced firsthand. Together, we're giving integrators something that didn't exist before: a repeatable, AI-powered path to mixed-case palletizing that works in the real warehouses their customers actually operate.”

Jacobi Robotics will demonstrate the solution live at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, April 13-16. Visit Booth B-11723 to see OmniPalletizer in action.