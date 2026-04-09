Azerbaijani And Belarusian Ambassadors Hail New Ganja-Minsk Factory Deal (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The ambassadors of Azerbaijan and Belarus highly appreciated the signing of an agreement to assemble a new batch of municipal vehicles (100 units) based on the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) chassis at the Ganja Automobile Plant (GAZ), Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The agreement was signed as part of the implementation of the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko given during the Belarusian leader's state visit to Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Khanlar Fatiyev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association and MP, and Valery Ivankovich, General Director of MAZ OJSC. The cooperation between the plants aims to expand and strengthen the bilateral economic ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus established by President Ilham Aliyev and President Alexander Lukashenko.

In an interview with Trend, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev emphasized the high level of relations between the countries and the importance of expanding economic cooperation.

"Today, our goal is to increase economic cooperation to one billion manat ($590,000), in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. The new agreement between GAZ and MAZ will contribute to the development of economic relations between our countries. Warm relations between our heads of state and our peoples contribute to the development of relations in all areas, including culture and tourism," the head of the diplomatic mission noted.

In an interview with Trend, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dmitry Pinevich noted the effectiveness of long-standing cooperation and the importance of joint economic activities.

"The current trend is the creation of joint ventures and cooperation projects in various sectors of industry, mechanical engineering, agriculture, modern technology, and educational programs. The new agreement between GAZ and MAZ is a crucial component in the development of industrial cooperation between our countries and the fulfillment of the instructions of our heads of state to further mutually beneficial economic cooperation between our countries," the head of the diplomatic mission noted.

On March 2, the first batch of municipal vehicles produced within this cooperation was presented to President Ilham Aliyev. The high assessment given by the head of state served as a strong incentive to further deepen this productive cooperation.

The municipal vehicles are equipped with modern systems developed and assembled in Ganja. They are designed to service urban infrastructure throughout the country and contribute to the modernization of Azerbaijan's municipal fleet.