A Population Cap Of Ten Million: Simple In Theory, Tricky In Practice

Deutsch de Die Schweizer Bevölkerung auf 10 Millionen begrenzen: einfaches Ziel, schwierige Umsetzung Read more: Die Schweizer Bevölkerung auf 10 Millionen begrenzen: einfaches Ziel, schwierige Umse Français fr Plafonner la population suisse à 10 millions: un objectif simple, une mise en œuvre complexe Original Read more: Plafonner la population suisse à 10 millions: un objectif simple, une mise en œuvre com Italiano it Limitare la popolazione svizzera a 10 milioni: un obiettivo semplice, un'attuazione complessa Read more: Limitare la popolazione svizzera a 10 milioni: un obiettivo semplice, un'attuazione comp 日本語 ja 人口を1000万人に制限 理論は単純、でも実施は可能? Read more: 人口を1000万人に制限 理論は単純、でも実 العربية ar عشرة ملايين نسمة كحد أقصى: هدف بسيط وتنفيذه معقد Read more: عشرة ملايين نسمة كحد أقصى: هدف بسيط وتنفيذه

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The idea of capping the population at ten million, put forward by the Swiss People's Party, seems simple. But implementing it would be trickier, especially when it comes to compatibility with international law and rules about asylum and family reunification. This content was published on April 9, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes RTS

Switzerland is set to reach the mark of ten million inhabitants by around 2040, according to a reference scenarioExternal link from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). For the Swiss People's Party, a population beyond this would result in excessive pressure on infrastructure, healthcare, schools, electricity supply and social services in the country. Its immigration initiative,“No to ten million”, which will come to a national vote on June 14, proposes to cap the population at this threshold by 2050.

The proposal seems simple in theory: set a demographic ceiling and act preventively, including by ditching international treaties if necessary. But would the tools set out by the initiative really manage to reduce immigration and avoid exceeding the limit?

External Content A complex equation

The initiative stipulates that if the permanent resident population exceeds 9.5 million before 2050, government and parliament must act to ensure it does not keep rising to exceed ten million. Measures should primarily affect asylum and family reunification, while respecting peremptory normsExternal link of international law.

On average, positive net migration to Switzerland comes to some 70,000 each year, and is by far the main driver of population growth; natural growth, or the difference between births and deaths, is increasingly weak (in 2024 it was around +6,000).

Read our analysis of the challenges posed by immigration-driven population growth in Switzerland and beyond:

More More Demographics How countries are managing immigration between economic needs and social tensions

This content was published on Jan 21, 2025 In many developed countries population growth is now essentially fuelled by immigration. Here are some facts, figures and insights from demographers.

Read more: How countries are managing immigration between economic needs and social ten