ISI Shifts Tactics: Juveniles Drawn Into Spy Network With Cash, Drugs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) In recent months, multiple arrests have been made in connection with an alleged Pakistan Inter-Service Intelligence-backed espionage racket operating in India. Investigators say a wide network of operatives had been assembled to gather information on public spaces and defence establishments.

Officials note that while Pakistan's intelligence agency has long attempted to recruit assets in India, its methods are evolving. A striking feature of the latest network is the significant number of juveniles involved.

“Recruiting juveniles offers several advantages,” an official said.

A juvenile is defined as a person below 18 years of age and is governed by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, or JJ Act. Such individuals cannot be lodged in regular jails or police lock-ups, and their identity is protected. While the 2015 amendment permits those aged 16 to 18 accused of heinous offences to be tried as adults after an assessment of their mental and physical capacity, they cannot be awarded life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The ISI appears to be exploiting provisions of the JJ Act while recruiting juveniles for espionage. These networks also include adult operatives who guide and supervise the juveniles in carrying out assigned tasks.

Further details on the use of juveniles emerged during the investigation into a module allegedly set up by Meerut-based operative Suhel Malik. He is said to have built a network of 21 individuals, including nine juveniles. They were tasked with installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at railway stations and security force installations in Sonipat, Delhi, and other locations. The objective, investigators said, was to relay live feeds to ISI-backed handlers in Pakistan.

By taking advantage of laws governing juveniles, ISI-backed handlers found it easier to recruit and control them. Investigators observed a pattern in which many were lured with small amounts of money. Some recruits, aged 16 to 17, were already struggling with substance use, and the payments were sufficient to meet their needs.

An official said juveniles are often drawn to the idea of power and belonging to a gang. Malik allegedly convinced them that they were working for a powerful group and that such tasks would enhance their status.

“This became a key selling point, and many fell for it,” the official added.

They were told that installing CCTV cameras at sensitive locations was part of a major heist, which impressed them and made them willing to carry out the assignments.

Another official said some of the juveniles were later told that they were working for the ISI and not a criminal gang.“This made little difference to them, as they were drawn by the money that they were earning, much of which was spent on drugs,” the official added.

Investigators also noted that heavy use of mobile phones and the internet made communication easier. The recruits were added to online groups such as“Lawrence Bishnoi007”, which gave them a sense of identity and influence. Being part of such groups reinforced their belief that they were involved in something significant.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the ISI is expected to continue this recruitment pattern. The use of juveniles may not remain limited to espionage, as they could also be drawn into terror groups and tasked with carrying out attacks.

“They may further be used extensively to provide logistical support for such activities,” the official warned.