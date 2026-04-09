Peter Baldwin
- Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology Conjoint Senior Research Fellow (Black Dog Institute), UNSW Sydney
I am an academic clinical psychologist with an interest in technology-enabled therapies and mental health policy. My research experience ranges from laboratory neuroscience, to clinical trials, to population health methods. I am also a practicing clinician, spending most of my time working with clients experiencing OCD, hoarding, PTSD and complex trauma.Experience
- 2025–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
- 2015 UNSW Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy / Clinical Psychology
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