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Peter Baldwin

Peter Baldwin


2026-04-09 03:04:00
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
  • Conjoint Senior Research Fellow (Black Dog Institute), UNSW Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

I am an academic clinical psychologist with an interest in technology-enabled therapies and mental health policy. My research experience ranges from laboratory neuroscience, to clinical trials, to population health methods. I am also a practicing clinician, spending most of my time working with clients experiencing OCD, hoarding, PTSD and complex trauma.

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Education
  • 2015 UNSW Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy / Clinical Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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