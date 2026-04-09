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Iraq Rebukes Israel's Deadly Lebanon Strikes
(MENAFN) Baghdad issued a sharp condemnation Wednesday against Israeli attacks on civilian areas across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, as the death toll climbed to at least 254 with over a thousand wounded.
Iraqi government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi declared that Israel has pursued a path of deliberate aggression, warning that such conduct is engineered to reignite tensions and fracture regional stability. He stressed that the pattern of strikes reflects Israel's calculated disregard for the recently brokered truce, stating that Israel has pursued "an aggressive approach, aimed at fueling conflict and instability, which demonstrates the country's deliberate intent to undermine the newly-achieved truce."
Al-Awadi further charged that the bombardment exposes Israel's continued commitment to unlawful conduct, saying the attacks "reflect Israel's persistence in committing more crimes, in disregard of international law and global peace and security."
He issued a direct appeal to the international community, relevant bodies, and world powers to step up and act decisively — shielding civilians from further harm and holding aggressors accountable.
The strikes came just hours after a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire formally took hold early Wednesday. While Israel pledged nominal compliance with the truce, it maintained the agreement does not extend to Lebanon — a position flatly rejected by Pakistan, the deal's chief mediator, who confirmed the truce does cover Lebanese territory.
Defying diplomatic pressure, the Israeli military announced Wednesday it had completed "the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon" since the regional conflict erupted — a sweeping offensive launched in the immediate aftermath of the ceasefire's activation.
The toll has been staggering: at least 254 people killed and 1,165 others injured, with densely packed residential districts in Beirut bearing the heaviest devastation, according to figures released by the Lebanese Civil Defense.
Iraqi government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi declared that Israel has pursued a path of deliberate aggression, warning that such conduct is engineered to reignite tensions and fracture regional stability. He stressed that the pattern of strikes reflects Israel's calculated disregard for the recently brokered truce, stating that Israel has pursued "an aggressive approach, aimed at fueling conflict and instability, which demonstrates the country's deliberate intent to undermine the newly-achieved truce."
Al-Awadi further charged that the bombardment exposes Israel's continued commitment to unlawful conduct, saying the attacks "reflect Israel's persistence in committing more crimes, in disregard of international law and global peace and security."
He issued a direct appeal to the international community, relevant bodies, and world powers to step up and act decisively — shielding civilians from further harm and holding aggressors accountable.
The strikes came just hours after a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire formally took hold early Wednesday. While Israel pledged nominal compliance with the truce, it maintained the agreement does not extend to Lebanon — a position flatly rejected by Pakistan, the deal's chief mediator, who confirmed the truce does cover Lebanese territory.
Defying diplomatic pressure, the Israeli military announced Wednesday it had completed "the largest coordinated strike across Lebanon" since the regional conflict erupted — a sweeping offensive launched in the immediate aftermath of the ceasefire's activation.
The toll has been staggering: at least 254 people killed and 1,165 others injured, with densely packed residential districts in Beirut bearing the heaviest devastation, according to figures released by the Lebanese Civil Defense.
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