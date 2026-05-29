Govt Assures Adequate Fuel Availability Across Maha, Appeals Against Panic Buying

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East impacting global supply chains, the Government of India, the Maharashtra government and public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- BPCL, IOCL and HPCL -- on Friday assured citizens that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across the state and that supplies remain stable, closely monitored and uninterrupted.

“PSU oil companies have successfully maintained uninterrupted supplies despite a substantial increase in fuel demand arising from intensified farming and agricultural activities across multiple districts, seasonal rural consumption, and panic buying triggered by fears of possible fuel price hikes,” State Level Coordinator (Oil Industry), Maharashtra, Mihir Ganesh Joshi, said in a release.

During May 1-21, 2026, PSU OMCs supplied 402 TKL of petrol and 789 TKL of diesel across Maharashtra. During May 22-28, 2026 alone, 284 TKL of diesel was supplied to meet the sudden spike in demand.

Overall, during May 1-28, 2026, PSU oil companies supplied 527 TKL of petrol and 1,073 TKL of diesel across the state, ensuring uninterrupted availability of petroleum products. Additional demand pressure has also been observed due to the migration of customers from private fuel retailers to PSU retail outlets owing to price differentials.

According to the release, during May 1-21, growth in petrol demand was 18.54 per cent and in diesel 22.30 per cent. During May 22-28, growth in petrol demand was 13.23 per cent and a record 43.37 per cent in diesel. For the period May 1-28, growth in petrol demand was 17.24 per cent and 27.25 per cent in diesel.

Despite the surge in demand, PSU OMCs have maintained uninterrupted fuel supplies across Maharashtra, with all retail outlets functioning efficiently except for isolated demand-supply mismatches in a few hinterland areas, the release said.

To curb black marketing and hoarding, district collectors have been instructed to undertake inspections and enforcement drives under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. So far, 332 raids have been conducted, resulting in nine FIRs, 15 arrests, and the seizure of 75,595 litres of illegal diesel and 197 litres of petrol.

Citizens have been requested not to resort to panic buying or hoarding. The Government of India, the Government of Maharashtra and PSU OMCs remain fully committed to ensuring smooth and uninterrupted fuel supplies across the state, the release stated.