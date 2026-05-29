'You Are Not Alone' In Ebola Fight, Vows DR Congo-Bound WHO Chief

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has pledged to do "everything in my power" to help conquer a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), as he headed to the African nation yesterday.

In lengthy message to the Congolese people, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that "together, we will overcome this outbreak".

According to its latest figures, up to May 24, the WHO has recorded 10 confirmed and 223 suspected Ebola deaths in the DR Congo since the outbreak was declared on May 15, out of more than 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases.

The WHO has warned that the true spread of the outbreak, thought to have circulated under the radar for some time, is likely much wider.

"I want to be with you in these moments. And I want you to know that you are not alone," Tedros said in the message posted on X, having earlier said he was on his way to the DR Congo.

"Ebola is now back. This time, the outbreak is hitting Ituri province the hardest," he said, with more than 90% of cases in the conflict-torn northeastern province. "I know how frightening that is."

Tedros said he would be going to Ituri's capital Bunia, "and doing everything in my power to help you. I will not be managing this from a comfortable office far away”.

The UN health agency chief said the affected areas were already dealing with malaria, hunger, insecurity and now Ebola.

"It is not fair, and I will not pretend otherwise," he said.

According to Tedros, the Ebola response would be built on Ituri's in-built resilience.

"We do not come to Ituri with only medicine and expertise. We come to join a community that already knows how to fight for its survival," he said.

Tedros fears insecurity in the eastern DR Congo, which has been plagued by conflict for three decades, is making it harder to contain the outbreak.

He urged the warring factions to give health workers the space to save lives.

"Conflict and displacement make everything harder," he said. "I am making a direct appeal to all warring parties in this region: please, declare a ceasefire.”

"People are dying from Ebola who do not have to die. Children are sick. Families are suffering,” Tedros said.“No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease."

No vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which is behind the current outbreak.

However, Tedros said the spread of the virus could still be prevented by early care in treatment centres.

And he vowed that the authorities would help ensure loved ones are buried in dignity and safety.

He urged young people to help break "the fear and the silence that allow this virus to spread".

Tedros said that he was no stranger to Ebola outbreaks in the DR Congo, recalling that from 2018-2020, he visited North Kivu province – the epicentre of that outbreak – 14 times.

In that crisis, "trust grew slowly, then more quickly. People came forward. And together, we managed to contain the outbreak", he said.

This is the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the vast central African country of more than 100mn people.

"Together, you have overcome every single one before," said Tedros. "We will get through this one too."

"16 times, this country has defeated Ebola,” he stated.“The 17th will be no different. But we must act now, together."

Already facing a shortage of supplies, doctors there are also tackling attacks on their facilities caused by denial of the disease among some in the DR Congo.

The WHO said yesterday that it was scaling up testing in the DR Congo in partnership with the country's national medical research organisation.

MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in the DR Congo said it had shipped just under five tonnes of medical cargo to Ituri yesterday, the latest in a series of flights to deliver supplies.

However, three humanitarian officials involved in the Ebola response in the DR Congo said that continued restrictions on flights in and out of Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, were hampering operations.

One humanitarian official said that despite promising to grant ad hoc exemptions for aid workers, the ministry of transport was not processing them.

The Congolese government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on flight restrictions.

In a bid to curb the spread, countries across the world have rolled out travel-related containment measures.

The United States has temporarily banned the entry of green card holders who have been in the DR Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.

The US government, which has said that it "cannot and will not allow" any cases of Ebola to enter the country, is hoping Kenya will host a facility there to quarantine American citizens who become exposed to the disease.

It was not clear yesterday if Kenya would agree to the request.