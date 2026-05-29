Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Lebanon UNIFIL Warns Of Deteriorating Security Situation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, May 29 (Petra) – Israeli warplanes have carried out dozens of destructive airstrikes since early Friday morning on several villages and towns in the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre and Zahrani in southern Lebanon.

The attacks coincided with a large-scale displacement of residents from the towns and villages of Ansariyeh, Khraibeh, Shabriha, Sarafand, Adloun and Bisariya in the Sidon district, following Israeli warnings ordering residents to evacuate their homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.

A Lebanese security source told Petra's correspondent in Beirut that one person was killed in the airstrikes targeting the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, while two others were wounded in Sarafand.

The source added that a UNIFIL convoy consisting of approximately 100 vehicles departed southern Lebanon heading toward the Bekaa Valley via the Dahr al-Ahmar–al-Rafid route.

In a statement issued Friday, UNIFIL warned of a significant deterioration in the security situation, citing escalating hostilities, repeated violations along the Blue Line and a concerning risk of further escalation.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara said: "Even under these complex circumstances, peacekeepers continue to carry out their duties efficiently and with dedication, using liaison and coordination mechanisms to help de-escalate tensions, facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid where possible and help create conditions for stability." Abagnara stressed that the political and diplomatic track remains the only viable solution to the conflict, emphasising that UNIFIL remains committed to supporting the parties in restoring a cessation of hostilities and creating the conditions necessary for a permanent ceasefire.

//Petra// AK